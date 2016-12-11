‘Message in a Bauble’ in Louth will support children’s hospice

Messages for the festive season will be on display in Louth town centre, to raise money for two worthy causes.

Andy’s Children’s Hospice and Louth In Bloom have teamed up for this year’s ‘Message In A Bauble’ appeal.

Supporters can visit the Andy’s charity shop (part of St Andrew’s Hospice) on the corner of Queen Street and Aswell Street and make a £1 donation for a label, on which they can place a message.

The labels will then be attached to knitted baubles and placed on two Christmas trees, on the green corner at Aswell Street and Kidgate.

Proceeds from the appeal will be equally split between the two organisations.

Andy’s look after children and young people, up to the age of 25, with any progressive life-limiting illnesses.

It costs £1.97 million a year to run, and receives less than 3.5 per cent statutory funding. The rest is raised through donations.

Jane Whenham-White, head of income generation, said: “Message In A Bauble is a great way of making a contribution to two worthy causes this festive season.

“The trees have this year been kindly donated by Strawsons Woodlands, so we’d like to say a big thank-you to them and, of course, thanks to all of you who are going to donate.”

Jane continued: “Andy’s really is an amazing place and we rely on the generosity of the communities we support to continue.

“We hope you enjoy visiting the trees and seeing your message on display, knowing your contribution is supporting Louth In Bloom and contributing to the hospice’s running costs.”

Louth In Bloom chairman Sue Crew is pleased to be involved in this year’s appeal.

She said: “In Bloom is a group of volunteers working in partnership with Louth Town Council. It includes the planting and cleaning of areas of the town.

“We have partnership links with areas of town such as Spout Yard, Queen Street, Trinity Centre and the community gardens, and we like to support charities and other groups.

“At Christmas, In Bloom provides the snowmen and Santas around the tree in the town centre, so teaming up with the hospice for Message In A Bauble is great.

“Our overall aim is to have a clean, pretty town to aid tourism and to make Louth a place that residents can – and want to – be proud of.”

Supporters have until December 24 to make their donation, and the festive messages will be on display on the trees until the New Year.

• For more information, visit www.standrewshospice.com/messageinabauble