Memorial day at Wickenby

The RAF Wickenby Memorial Service and Parade was held at the Icarus Memorial.

The service was conducted by the Rev Ian Partridge, with readings by Anne Law.

Wreaths were laid at the base of the Memorial from 12 and 626 Squadrons who flew from this airfield during World War Two. Among those at the service was former 626 Squadron member 92-year-old Peter Potter, who flew from his Essex home to be at the event.