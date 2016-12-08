Medical director Suneil Kapadia to leave trust which runs Grantham Hospital in May

The trust which runs Grantham Hospital has confirmed that its medical director, Suneil Kapadia, will leave in May.

The trust has confirmed Dr Kapadia’s departure following a tip-off to the Journal.

Dr Kapadia has been at the centre of the storm surrounding the closure of Grantham A&E department overnight since August.

Dr Kapadia joined the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in July 2013. He was a Consultant Gastroenterologist and General Physician at Royal Wolverhampton Hospitals NHS Trust for 18 years. He was also Divisional Medical Director and has previously held a number of roles including Clinical Director for Gastroenterology, GU Medicine and Sexual Health, and College Tutor and Secretary to the British Society of Gastroenterology until 2011.

