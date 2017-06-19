MBE for Britain’s last Dambuster Johnny

George ‘Johnny Johnson’, the Horncastle born last British Dambuster, has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The 96-year-old, who hails from Hameringham, said he was ‘honoured’ to receive the award.

It follows a high-profile campaign in which several celebrities backed calls for Mr Johnson to be honoured.

More than 300,000 people also signed petitions in support of Mr Johnson.

At one stage, it was hoped ~Mr Johnson would be knighted but - speaking from his home in the BNuistol area - he said he would have found ti difficult to accept that accolade.

With typical modesty, he said he was delighted with the MBE and dedicated his award to all the aircrew who never returned home from missions.

Mr Johnson is still a regular visitor to the Horncastle area - and to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby.

He was a member of 617 Squadron that destroyed German dams on a daring raid during the Second Word War.