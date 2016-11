Since a change in the law allowed non-religious buildings to host civil marriage ceremonies, Tattershall Castle has become a popular choice and last month they celebrated their 500th wedding.

Hannah Cresswell and Tom Harper tied the knot in the castle’s intimate Parlour Room amid a host of friends and family.

To mark this special occasion, castle staff presented the happy couple with a bottle of champagne, along with a pair of champagne glasses engraved with a picture of the castle.