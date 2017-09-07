‘Marketing Monday’ at Larders Coffee House

The ‘Marketing Monday’ business networking group will hold their next meeting in Louth on Monday September 11.

Get your week off to a positive start by meeting up with like-minded businesses at Larders Coffee House, who have a range of teas, coffees and hot chocolates available along with smoked bacon or sausage baps and weekly vegetarian specials.

The key benefits of attending the ‘Marketing Monday’ meetings include:

• An informal supportive business networking group

• No pre-booking, and no charges other than your purchases at the Larders Coffee House

• A topical interactive 10-minute business ‘snippet’ slot at 8.30am, based on sharing good practice

• An opportunity for B2B development from face-to-face dialogue

• An opportunity to ‘spread the word’ about your business

Snippets for this month include:

• Monday September 11 - ‘ELDC Micro Business Grant’, via Callum Thomas.

• Monday September 25 - ‘Duncan & Toplis: Tax Planning/Topical Business Issues’ via Robert Mantle.

To find out more, visit www.marketingmonday.biz/ or search ‘Marketing Monday Louth’ on Facebook or Twitter.