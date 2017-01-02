Market Rasen Racecourse’s festive finale draws spectators in from far and wide

Officials and staff at Market Rasen Racecourse are celebrating after a bumper Boxing Day.

Thecourse’s reputation as one of the most popular venues in the Midlands was confirmed after more than 9,000 people packed through the turnstiles.

Huge crowds at the Market Rasen races on Boxing Day 2016.

The traditional event, sponsored by Rand Farm Park, drew in the huge crowds on a bright but chilly afternoon - and punters are already looking forward to the next race day on January 18.

The town’s pubs and restaurants also reported a highly-anticipated boost in trade on the day, as crowds flocked to the event at the county’s only racecourse.

The Boxing Day races kicked off at 12 noon, with the Lees Of Grimsby Furnishers Selling Handicap Hurdle, won by Swaledale Lad.

Six more races followed, finishing with the Caistor Lakes Leisure Park Handicap Hurdle at 3.30pm.

There was success for local trainers on the day, with Brigg-based Nick Kent celebrating the most high profile win of his career on the Clugston Lincolnshire National Handicap Chase thanks to ‘Gonalston Cloud’ (15/2).

Market Rasen trainer Michael Chapman and Scamblesby trainer Steve Gollings also both had horses taking part in the afternoon’s races.

After the big event, a spokesman from the Market Rasen Racecourse said: “We hope you all had a lovely day with us at The Rand Farm Park Boxing Day Family Raceday.

“We would like to wish you all a happy new year and look forward to welcoming you back to Market Rasen Racecourse in 2017!”

On Facebook, Shelley Pasco commented that the event had been a “great day out”, and Vennessa Houlden added: “Had a lovely day. My first time racing of this type, only been to harness racing, but definitely coming back.

“My daughter made a profit!”