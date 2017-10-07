Mareham le Fen members are bowled over by new clubhouse

Bowlers in Mareham le Fen are celebrating after the opening of their new £80,000 clubhouse.

The new facility has been built with the help of National Lottery Funding and was officially opened on Monday.

The Lottery has contributed a grant of £74,800 with club members raising the remaining money.

Bowls club member Noel Bush, project manager of the clubhouse development, said: “Everyone is really pleased with how it looks.

“It will make a massive difference to us and although it’s been hard work, it has been well worth it.”

The clubhouse is a one-room design and features a kitchen at one end.

It is large enough to stage either short mat or carpet bowls matches during the winter.

Mr Bush added: “It’s everything we’ve wanted - and more.

“We can sit 40 or 50 people down at anyone time so it means will be able to entertain touring sides - something we’ve never been able to do before.

“We have to say a big thank you to the lottery for all their help but the member shave put a lot of hard work into this project.

“Personally, I’ll be happy if I have to fill another form in ever again - but I suspect there will be a bit more work to do yet!”

The club opened a new green four years ago - again with the help of lottery funding.

Mr Bush said: “The green has bedded in really well. In fact, we’ve been told it is one of the best surfaces in the county.

“The new clubhouse completes our plans and it is amazing how far the club has come in a relatively short space of times. We’re all delighted.”