Stuart Law, 54, of no fixed address in Lincolnshire, has been sentenced after criminally damaging a window at the JobCentre Plus in Eastgate, Louth.

At Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 20, Law admitted that he had unlawfully damaged the window, of unknown value, on October 4.

The court ordered him to pay £30 in compensation.

No additional costs or charges were ordered, due to the compensation payment.