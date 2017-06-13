Man (60) sent to prison following Myers Bakery charity box theft

A man has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a charity box from Myers Bakery last month.

Alexander Carne Hewitt, 60, of no fixed abode, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 12) to face the charge.

As previously reported, the charity box was stolen from the bakery on Wednesday May 17 and contained donations towards leukaemia and lymphoma research. The exact amount of money stolen has not been disclosed.

After pleading guilty to the charge on Monday, the court sentenced Hewitt to 12 weeks in custody, starting immediately, due to the defendant’s record of ‘persistent offending’.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Just over a year ago, in May 2016, Hewitt was sentenced to a week in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a Teenage Cancer Trust charity box from Park View Motors in the Market Rasen area.

This followed what was described by the court, at the time, as already a “very lengthy record for theft”.