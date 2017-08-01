Major delays expected with two weeks of A158 roadworks

Four sections of the A158 road will be resurfaced over the next two weeks - and a ‘convoy’ system may be used to guide traffic through.

Starting tomorrow (Wednesday August 2), four sections of the A158 road will be surface dressed, with fresh chippings embedded into the top of the carriageway.

Although the road will remain open throughout, with a convoy system in place to take traffic through at a lower speed to ‘ensure the safety of the workforce’.

The works will improve skid resistance on the road, sealing the surface and protecting it against damage.

The following sections of the road will be treated: Spilsby Road, Horncastle/High Toynton; Lincoln Road, Edlington/Thimbleby; Main Road, Hatton; and Lincoln Road, Baumber.

The works will be completed by Thursday August 10. Work will not take place between Friday and Monday, to reduce any disruption caused.

Paul Little, Highway Asset Manager, said: “Ordinarily, we would be away from this road before the start of the school holidays.

“However, the recent bad weather has made that impossible.

“If we don’t get this done now, we won’t get another chance to do it before next year. If we postpone it until then, there’s a risk the road will deteriorate further and require more extensive and expensive repairs.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to get the job done quickly, causing the least disruption possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and encourage motorists to use alternative routes where they can.”

• For the latest news on roadworks across Lincolnshire, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.