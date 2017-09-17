Magna Vitae offers free blood pressure testing

Magna Vitae is urging East Lindsey residents to get their blood pressure checked for free as part of national ‘Know Your Numbers Week’, which is being held from September 18-24.

‘Pressure stations’ across the district will measure your blood pressure and provide some simple steps to keep blood pressure under control, and this will be taking place in Louth, Horncastle, Skegness and Mablethorpe.

Magna Vitae is offering free blood pressure checks at:

• September 18, 10am-12 noon at Embassy Pool & Fitness Suite, Skegness.

• September 19, 10am -12 noon at Horncastle Pool & Fitness Suite.

• September 19, 1-3pm at Elizabeth Court, Louth.

• September 20, 1-3pm at Station Sports Centre, Mablethorpe.

• September 22, 10am-12noon Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth.

This year’s Know Your Numbers! Week theme is ‘STOP Stroke’. The only way to know if you are at risk from a stroke or heart disease is to have a blood pressure check, and high blood pressure is responsible for approximately 60 per cent of strokes.

Shefalee Loth, Nutritionist at Blood Pressure UK says: “Over the last few years, we have seen an increase in younger patients with high blood pressure, often as a result of too much salt and poor diet.

“If you start making small changes to your lifestyle when you are young, such as eating less salt, more fruit and vegetable, taking more exercise and keeping to a healthy weight, you will stay healthier and prevent strokes and heart disease.”

Nine out of 10 strokes are preventable, so - regardless of your age - go along to one of the sessions to ‘know Your numbers’.

• For further information on Blood Pressure UK and Know Your Numbers Week, visit www.bloodpressureuk.org/microsites/kyn/Home/AboutKYN