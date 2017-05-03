Magna Vitae in the running for national award

The Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture are thrilled to have been short-listed for a national award.

The Trust is in the running for a coveted SPORTA award which celebrates the impact of innovative sports projects on communities across the UK.

Over 100 applications were received from leisure and cultural trusts up and down the country, and Magna Vitae have been included in the category for the Engaging Inactive People (large trust) award.

The nomination is based on the Trust’s ‘Lindsey Can, Lindsey Is’ initiative which was developed as part of Sport England’s national ‘This Girl Can Campaign’.

The campaign aims to encourage people who have previously not engaged in exercise to get involved in physical activity.

The project has seen over 430 people take part in Clubbercise sessions which are held in non-traditional exercise venues: The Embassy Theatre in Skegness (where over 130 ladies regularly attend) and RAF Conningsby.

Due to their popularity and success, Magna Vitae have since launched the classes in Louth and Mablethorpe.

Mark Humphreys, chief executive at Magna Vitae, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Magna Vitae has been shortlisted. The Clubbercise project has made exercise accessible to local ladies.”

The winners will be announced later this month.

