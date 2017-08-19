Madcpa mayhem in children’s classic tale to be shown at Gunby Hall

Have your say

Hilarious escapades abound as Chapterhouse Theatre Company continue their series of open air performances.

This time, it is the children’s classic The Wind in the Willows that is given the Chapterhouse stamp.

Join Badger, Ratty, Mole and Toad for a perfect summer of adventure.

With the bumptious Toad’s heart set on a shiny new motorcar and his very liberty soon at stake, will his faithful friends come to his rescue – and will he let them?

The performance will be held in the grounds of Gunby Hall this Saturday, August 19, starting at 5pm.

Gates open at 4pm; take along your own rugs or low-backed seating and picnics are welcome.

Tickets cost £15 and £10 or family (two and two) £44 from 01754 890102.