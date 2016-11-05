Mablethorpe man in court over alleged chocolate-stealing spree

Martyn Paul Gilroy, 37, of George Street in Mablethorpe, has appeared in court to face three separate charges of stealing chocolate over a five day period.

Gilroy appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 20, where he was accused of the following offences, which all allegedly took place at The Factory Shop in High Street, Mablethorpe:

• Stealing four boxes of Ferrero Roche, to the value of £16, on September 29;

• Stealing two Lindor chocolate balls, to the value of £20, on Sunday October 2;

• Stealing one Lindor chocolate ball, to the value of £10, on Monday October 3.

Gilroy did not enter pleas to any of the three offences in court, and the hearing was adjourned at the request of the defence.

The hearing was earmarked to continue at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on November 3.

In the meantime, Gilroy was granted conditional bail, with an exclusion order that prohibits him from entering The Factory Shop in Mablethorpe.