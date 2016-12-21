Louth woman remanded in custody for multiple charges

A Louth woman has been remanded in custody after appearing in court yesterday (Tuesday) to face serious charges including aggravated burglary, fraud, and blackmail.

Jayne Smith, 35, of Watts Lane, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday to face one count of aggravated burglary, one count of blackmail, three counts of fraud, one count of theft, and one count of intercepting post from the Royal Mail.

The charges follow a burglary at an address in Mount Pleasant Avenue on December 12.

Smith was remanded in custody following the magistrates’ court hearing, and she will face trial at Lincoln Crown Court on January 23.

• A 15-year-old boy also appeared in court yesterday charged with the aggravated burglary, but no further details have been released by the court due to his age.