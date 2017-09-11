Louth Tractors have a ‘field day’ in Fulletby

Lincolnshire supplier, Louth Tractors, hosted a special harvest field day, giving farmers the chance to hear expert talks and see the latest agricultural machinery in action.

The combine and cover crop field day was held in Fulletby, with machinery demonstrations and talks from the Campaign for the Farmed Environment (CFE) on the latest regulatory changes affecting farms, and machine walk rounds.

Steve Melbourne, director of Louth Tractors, said: “It was an ideal morning for a field day.

“Thanks to those farmers who turned out for what was a really successful morning.”

Louth Tractors will be exhibiting at ‘Tillage Live’ on September 14 at Wickenby Aerodrome.