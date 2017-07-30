Louth special school celebrates ‘outstanding’ report

Have your say

St Bernard’s School in Louth has once again been deemed ‘outstanding’ following an Ofsted inspection last month.

The residential special school’s inspection report praised the help and protection provided to children, and the effectiveness of the leaders and managers.

The report also states: “The residential special school provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of ‘good’.

“The actions of the school contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people.”

The inspection took place between June 20-22.

Lea Mason, Executive Head Teacher of the Lincolnshire Wolds Federation and CEO of the Lincolnshire Wolds Community Trust, which runs St Bernard’s, said: “This is our third ‘outstanding’ under the new social care inspection framework.

“This is a huge achievement for us all and is testament to the dedication of our staff team, to continually build on and impact outstanding practices and outcomes with our young people.

“As an innovative school, federation and trust we pride ourselves on a continual drive for excellence, whilst ensuring we meet the students’ needs in a very personalised way.

Ann Stebbings, Head of School at St Bernards, celebrated the students’ involvement in the inspection.

She said: “They all did a fantastic job in ensuring the strength of their voice, came through right across the school, and that their progress and achievements were clearly evident.”

If you are interested in working with the Federation or the wider Trust, contact Lea Mason on 01507 603776.