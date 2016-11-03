Louth’s ‘spook-tacular’ haunted house celebrates a record-breaking year

A record-breaking crowd of Halloween thrill-seekers turned up for the fright of their lives at the infamous ‘Haunted House’ in Louth this week, raising hundreds of pounds for a good cause.

The house, at 78 Victoria Road, is a popular attraction that has been open to the public every Halloween for the last seven years.

Over 900 people queued up to experience the fright of their lives!

Owner Paul Simpson and a small team of helpers decorate the property to create a nerve-jangling atmosphere full of spooky sights and sounds - in addition to some scary ‘monsters’ ready to leap out and startle even the bravest of daredevils.

This year, over 900 visitors were given a surprise welcome by ‘Leatherface’ from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, inevitably leading to plenty of screams which could be heard three streets away.

Other exhibitions included a zombie attack, a German bunker, and a spooky white nun who has become a regular feature of the annual event.

Meanwhile, East Coast Homeless Outreach (ECHO), sold snacks and drinks from their van across the road from the house and collected donations.

More than £500 was raised on the night, and any further donations can be dropped off at 78 Victoria Road or at ECHO’s base at the former signal box in Keddington Road.

Paul Simpson’s daughter, Totty - who played the role of ‘The Woman in Black’ on the night - told the Leader that this year’s event had been an ‘amazing’ success.

Totty said: “We’d like to thank all the people that turned out and also our neighbours who joined in this year.

“Considering we started doing this seven years ago - pulling our front door open with string as trick or treaters walked up the path - it really has come a long way!

“We do it as it keeps the community together and it’s something that the kids will talk about for years to come.

“It is good old fashioned fun and it gives something back to the town.”

Totty added her thanks to everyone who attended and helped out, and praised her dad for opening up his home.