Louth’s Screwfix searches for the nation’s top trade apprentice

Apprentices in Louth and the surrounding area have the chance to win £10,000 worth of prizes and get their first step on the career ladder by entering this year’s ‘Top Trade Apprentice’ award.

The annual competition, organised by Screwfix, was launched last week and aims to find and reward the best trade apprentice in the UK.

Budding builders, electricians and plumbers can enter for the chance to win the prize, which includes a brand new laptop and £5,000 worth of Screwfix products - along with the prestige of the ‘Top Trade Apprentice’ crown.

The finest apprentices in our region will be selected to go head-to-head at a national final at Google’s London headquarters in April.

Graham Smith, Director of Marketing at Screwfix, said: “Every year we are hugely impressed by the bright, enthusiastic young apprentices who are keen to get on in their careers and be a huge success.

“We hope to give the winner the tools and support they need to help them build a successful business.”

Entries are open until March 5.

• Find out more at the Screwfix store in Louth, or go to www.screwfix.com/sfta to complete an application form