Louth Run for Life launch

The 12th annual Louth Run for Life is set to launch this Saturday (February 4) and will coincide with World Cancer Day.

Louth Run for Life committee members will be on hand in the Market Place to sign up men, women and children for the big event, which will be taking place on Sunday, June 25.

You can sign up at the market stall from 8.30am. There will also be a chance to step inside a virtual reality laboratory. Special headsets will be on the stall so people can transport from the street to a lab where people can get to see science in action.

Simon West, chairman of the Louth Run for Life Committee, said: “The organisation and planning of the 2017 Louth Run for Life event is well underway.

“We look forward to officially launching our event on World Cancer Day this Saturday. We hope to add another significant amount to the £315,000 already raised by the people in and around Louth for Cancer Research UK.

“We are trying to do our bit in helping to beat cancer sooner.”

Ben Petts, Local Fundraising Manager for Lincolnshire, said: “World Cancer Day provides an opportunity for people in the county, as well as across the world, to show that together we can be a powerful force to help beat cancer sooner.”