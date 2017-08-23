Louth police officer faces misconduct hearing next week

The misconduct hearing into a Louth police officer, who admitted drink-driving while off duty, is due to take place next week.

Police Constable Rebecca Stevenson, 33, pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit while off duty in Saltfleetby on July 2.

She had been found with 73 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She was given a 17 month driving ban and a £500 fine.

Now, a ‘fast track’ misconduct panel hearing will be held in public on August 30 at 10am - on the grounds of alleged ‘discreditable conduct’.

The hearing will take place at Lincolnshire Police’s headquarters in Nettleham.

The identity of any victims and/or witnesses will be protected during the hearing as appropriate.

If you wish to attend the hearing, send a request to Lincolnshire Police via ProfessionalStandards@lincs.pnn.police.uk providing your name, address, and date of birth to register your interest.

You must register by no later than 3pm on Friday (August 25). You will be required to arrive 30 minutes prior to the start of the hearing.

For security reasons, photographic ID and consent to be searched will be required as a condition of entry.