Louth police officer admits drink-driving

A Louth police officer has been fined and banned from driving after she admitted drink-driving.

Rebecca Stevenson, 33, of Louth, admitted driving over the prescribed limit when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday. She was given a 17 month driving ban and a £500 fine.

The offence was committed in the Saltfleetby area on July 2.

Superintendent Steve Taylor, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “Ms Stevenson, who was a serving PC in Louth, was suspended from duty immediately after this incident, and an assessment into formal misconduct proceedings will now follow in due course, as is procedure.”

The case was heard outside the county, as standard protocol, for impartiality reasons as Lincolnshire magistrates may know local officers on a professional basis.