Louth police investigate THIRD theft from Boots in just 48 hours

Police are appealing for information after a theft at Boots in Louth - the third reported theft within 48 hours!

The latest reported offence occurred on October 31, and a selection of Christmas items was taken from the store in Mercer Row.

Lincolnshire Police wish to speak to the group (pictured), as they may be able to help with police enquiries.

If you know who they are, call 101 and state that this is for the attention of PCSO Louise Borman under incident 106 of November 1.

The two previously-reported incidents took place on November 1 and November 2.