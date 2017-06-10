Louth man admits possessing thousands of indecent images of children

A Louth man is due to be sentenced at crown court after he pleaded guilty to possessing thousands of indecent photographs of children.

James Haggan, 58, of St James View, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 5 where he admitted possession of 10 ‘Category A’ images, 22 ‘Category B’ images, and 2,737 ‘Category C’ images.

All three of these offences took place between April 2011 and May 2016.

Haggan also pleaded guilty to a further offence, added in court, of possessing an ‘extreme’ pornographic image which explicitly and realistically portrayed humans having intercourse with animals.

This additional offence took place between January 2009 and May 2016.

Haggan’s case was committed to Lincoln Crown Court for sentencing, and he will be sentenced at a date and time to be fixed.

Haggan was granted unconditional bail until sentencing takes place.

He is required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003, for a period that will be specified when the offence has been dealt with.