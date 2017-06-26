Louth & Horncastle MP takes on ‘influential’ new role

Victoria Atkins, the Louth & Horncastle MP, has been made Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Leader of the House of Lords and Cabinet Member, Lady Evans of Bowes Park.

Ms Atkins said: “This is an exciting appointment, as the Lords is going to be the focus of debate on all the Brexit legislation and it will be essential that contacts between MPs and Peers are clear, unambiguous and well-informed.

“My task will be to ensure that Conservative MPs and Conservative Peers understand each other’s point of view, and that the leadership in both Commons and Lords get the legislative process right - in the best interests of our country.”

A Parliamentary Private Secretary to a senior member of the Cabinet is an unpaid but influential role.