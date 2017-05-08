Louth firefighters support LIVES’ #savealife CPR campaign

On Saturday May 27, Firefighters from Louth will be offering residents the chance to learn life-saving CPR techniques.

Taking place at the station on Eastfield Road between 10am and 4pm, crews will be giving CPR demonstrations and showing residents how to use a defibrillator, as part of LIVES’ and BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s #savealife campaign.

As well as giving training on CPR, Firefighters will also be on hand to give advice about fire safety in the home and information about becoming a retained firefighter in Louth.

The crews will also be running their annual car wash, as well as having a cake and tombola stall, all raising money for the Firefighters Charity.

Sarah Turner, Watch Commander Support at Louth Fire Station, commented: “We are delighted to get involved in this campaign. Cardiac arrests can happen to anyone, at anytime, anywhere.

“We know the earlier you can give CPR to a person in cardiac arrest, the greater their chance of survival. Minutes really matter. “So, with this in mind, we would encourage as many residents to pop along and get trained.

“We will also be holding our popular car wash to raise money for the Firefighters Charity, and having a display of our fire engines and equipment, so it should make a great day out for the family!”

To find out more visit Louth Fire Station on Facebook, or to find out more about the Louth Station visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr