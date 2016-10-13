Search

Louth councillors slam ‘atrocious’ policing situation which could see Remembrance parade cut short

Former Mayor, Councillor Sue Locking, at last year's Remembrance Sunday parade.

Louth town councillors have reacted with disgust after being told that police officers will not be available to cover the full parade on Remembrance Sunday this year - meaning that the ‘return leg’ of the event may have to be scrapped altogether.

