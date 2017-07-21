Louth campaigners mark 69th ‘birthday’ of the NHS

Have your say

Campaigners gathered outside Louth County Hospital on July 5 to mark the anniversary of the creation of the National Health Service.

An evening vigil was held outside the hospital to raise awareness of their ongoing concerns about its future, but also to mark the 69th birthday of the NHS.

The ‘Fighting 4 Louth Hospital’ group and supporters also delivered a hamper, containing cakes donated by Pocklington’s Bakery and the Lincolnshire Co-op, to the staff working at the hospital’s Urgent Care Centre.

Click the link above to view photographs from the event.