Louth annual bonfire and fireworks display

The Rotary Club and the Louth and District Lions are again hosting the spectacular annual bonfire and fireworks events at Deighton Close.

The event has been running for over 50 years is back bigger than ever on Saturday, November 5.

There will be music, hot food and snacks, hot and cold drinks, glowsticks stall, Tooley’s Amusements with Swingboats and a 1938 throwing stall.

All profits from the event will go to local charities through the organising clubs.

There is road access and free car parking only off the A16 Bypass, from Grimsby Road roundabout. But there will be pedestrian access off the Elkington Road from Westgate.

Gates open at 5.30pm, lighting of the bonfire at 6.30 pm. The fireworks display will begin at 7pm. Entry is just £3 for adults and £2 for children. This event can only be continued if there is public support, so come along and bring the family.