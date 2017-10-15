Louth and District Voluntary Car Service seeks new drivers

Louth and District Voluntary Car Service is seeking new volunteer drivers to join their team and provide help and support to members of their local community.

The charity has along history of providing transport for the community, ensuring a good service from collection to destination, waiting, and returning in a comfortable and stress-free way. In particular, the service helps people get to their hospital and GP appointments.

People who use the service are charged a low fee of 45 pence per mile, which is paid in cash to the volunteer driver to cover their fuel expenses.

New volunteer drivers are sought, whether they can offer help one day a week or more, limited or unlimited hours.

All drivers go through police checks, and have full insurance.

So, if you are a car owner who likes helping people, call Bob on 07770 695164 or call 01507 609535.