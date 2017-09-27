Lousie set for another ‘Biggest’ Macmillan event in Coningsby

A Coningsby woman will be hosting her fourth coffee morning for Macmillan this Friday, in memory of her mum who passed away three years ago.

Louise Barnes will be opening her home to take part in Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning initiative this Friday, September 29 - having already raised £2,500 for the charity.

Louise Barnes and her mum Pauline EMN-170924-224500001

“I just love doing it,” said Louise.

“I get such a buzz from the whole day, but by the end of it I’m an emotional wreck”.

Louise takes ‘biggest’ to the extreme, as last year more than 200 people popped into her house for coffee and cake.

“Mum would have loved it,” added Louise.

“She was such a pillar of the local community. She set up a playgroup, fostered children - and even dogs!

“She was always busy doing things for others, she was my best friend, my hero and my soul mate”.

Louise’s mum Pauline passed away in 2014 aged 69.

Louise kept her promise to her mum and held her hand right to the end, but she says it was Macmillan that eased some of the pain the family were going through.

Louise said: “Macmillan are amazing, just them being there made me feel better, to me they are like heroes.”

If you would like to show your support to Louise then visit her fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/Louise-Barnes21