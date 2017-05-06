Lost Voices speak out at weekend exhibition in Horncastle

The chance to step back 100 years into the throws of World war One was on offer in Stanhope Hall on Sunday.

The Lincolnshire Voices of the Great War exhibition was on display at Lincoln Castle last year and Horncastle History and Heritage Society took up the offer for some of the display to come to town.

The well-presented information boards filled one side of the hall EMN-170105-094528001

Information boards shared the personal stories of soldiers, munitionettes and pioneers of the first tank.

“We have had a steady flow of people through the door,” said Society chairman Mary Silverton.

“Those that came have spent a lot of time here reading the information on offer.”

The Stanhope Hall exhibition also included research and pictures from the Society’s own archives from the period, much of which is included in the book ‘Horncastle’s Great War’ published last year by Mrs Silverton and fellow member Colin Gascoyne.

Mary and Gordon Silverton with some of the Horncastle pictures EMN-170105-094630001

“We have received more information today on some of our local soldiers, which we will be able to put to use in any future republishing of the book,” added Mrs Silverton.

Horncastle History and Heritage Society will be holding a general exhibition of items from the town’s archives on May 17 in the Community Centre.

There is also an opportunity to speak to members of the Society and see archive items on Wednesday mornings at the Society’s new home in Watson’s Yard or by appointment.

Call 01507 523091 or email horncastlecivic@gmail.com

Neil Harness from Woodhall Spa took the opportunity to look at the local information as part of his own family history research. EMN-170105-094429001

Tony Fincham, right, got help tracing his wifes grandfather from Society member Colin Gascoyne. EMN-170105-094555001