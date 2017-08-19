Londo musical will be coming to Louth

Coming straight from the heart of London and Broadway, critically acclaimed Mad About The Muscials is coming to Louth for two nights in September.

The musical celebrates the very best songs from the shows that we all know and love.

And coming along for the ride and heading up the cast will be series five winner of Britain’s Got Talent, Jai McDowall and musical theatre star Michael Courtney.

With a host of your favourite numbers from the pen of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kander and Ebb, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Boublil and Schonberg, the talented cast will evoke the true spirit of the stage to bring you the very best show in town.

Mad About The Muscials will be on at Louth Riverhead Theatre on September 20 and 21.

They will start at 7.30pm. For tickets, please visit: https://louthriverheadtheatre.com.