Woodhall Spa play park gets a boost - from Bardney!

A surprise and very welcome £1,500 donation from the members of Bardney’s Billiards Club has given the Jubilee Park Play Area appeal another boost.

The Billiards Club is winding up in its present form and has decided its assets should be passed on to other community-based charities.

Members agreed Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park, also a local charity, would be a very worthy recipient.

The club left it to the Park Trustees to decide how best to spend the money. With a £40,000 bill pending to replace some equipment in the popular children’s playpark, the trustess say they had an easy decision.

Park manager Joe Stanhope said: “This is another example of the support and generosity of organisations and individuals in the area.

“We’re absolutely delighted. We think we need between £5,000 and £10,000 to ‘seed fund’ a grant application we are making to raise the £40,000 we need.

“Already we have a £1,000 donation from GN Construction, £500 from the English Golf Union and a further £500 from the Wayneflete Charitable Trust, plus numerous smaller donations, such as £150 from the RAF Coningsby Thrift Shop, so we are well on track for hitting our target.”

A number of special fund raising events for the play area are being planned by local supporters, including a Big Summer Quiz Night at St Peter’s Hall on Saturday evening.

Teams of up to six are invited to take part. Full details are available from Mandy Elmer - email mandy.elmer@aoutlook.com or phone or text 07511 844 085.

○ Further details about the playpark appeal appear on the park’s website www.jpws.co.uk.