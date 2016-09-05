UPDATE: Serious crash blocks road between Horncastle and Thimbleby

A serious car crash blocked the B1190 in Thimbleby this morning, Monday September 5.

The road was blocked in both directions at the Durham Ox.

Police attended the scene of the crash which took place at around 8.50am.

The road was cleared at 9.40am.

