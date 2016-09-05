UPDATE: Pedestrian injured in Thimbleby crash

A has pedestrian suffered minor injuries after a crash on the B1190 in Thimbleby this morning, Monday September 5.

Police say the crash involved one pedestrian and a car.

The B1190 - the main road through the village - was closed for a few minutes while police dealt with the casualty.

