UPDATE: Man in serious condition in hospital after being airlifted from scene of crash on A158 at Hagworthingham

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was airlifted by air ambulance from the scene of a serious crash on the A158 at Hagworthingham.
The collision occurred shortly before 12.30pm on Monday September 12 and involved a motorcyclist and a car.
The casualty is a 66 year-old man from Chesterfield, who was flown to Hull Royal Infirmary.
His Suzuki motorbike was involved in a collision with an Isuzu pick-up. The driver of the Isuzu was not injured.
The A158 was been closed for the entire afternoon, reopening at 6.30pm.
