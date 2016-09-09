Under threat Otters could be set to thrive

Fears surrounding the future of Horncastle Otters Swimming Club appear to be receding.

The club - which has taught generations of children to swim over the last six decades - has been at the centre of an on-going dispute with Magna Vitae, who took over the running of the town’s swimming pool from East Lindsey District Council.

Talks have taken place for several months and the club has issued a statement saying their future at the pool looks a lot brighter.

The statement says: “Everyone will no doubt be glad to hear that the future of Otters at Horncastle Pool and Leisure Centre has taken a positive turn in recent negotiations with Magna Vitae and it is hoped that a formal agreement will be reached soon.”

The News understands a further meeting is scheduled for this week between officials from the club and Magna Vitae representatives, including managing director Mark Humphreys and leading trustees.

The dispute centred around Magnae Vitae’s plans to make changes in several key areas, including long established coaching systems.

Meanwhile, Otters’ members have taken part in an activities day as apart of the ‘I Am Team GB’ programme organised in conjunction with the British Olympic Association and UK Sport.

Members, family and friends travelled to Whisby to try out a range of open water aquatic sports. After a safety briefing, the stronger swimmers started the day with a brisk swim around the 800m lake.

Less confident swimmers and junior members stayed nearer the landing platform, getting used to open water swimming under the close supervision of coaches and teachers from Activities Away, the company which runs the Whisby site.

The Otters then tried kayaking, paddle boarding and inflatables. Staff from Activities Away led each group, building confidence and skills through games and challenges.

Catherine Billington and Lisa Miller, two of the parents who travelled with the Otters group, said their children had enjoyed a ‘fantastic time’.

A spokesman for Otters said they were so pleased with the day - and the professionalism of the Activities Away staff - that they intend making visits to Whisby a regular event.

