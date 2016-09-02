TV star to open new-look £365,000 clubhouse in Spa

Players and officials at Woodhall Spa Football Club will celebrate the opening of their new-look £365,000 clubhouse on Saturday September 10.

And there will be a famous face cutting the ribbon on the big day - TV star Robert Webb.

He grew up in Woodhall Spa and attended Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle.

He is now one of the country’s best known comedy writers and actors following success on programmes like The Peep Show and That Mitchell and Webb Look.

He is the brother of Woodhall Spa FC official Mark Webb who was project manager of the clubhouse improvements.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted with the new-look clubhouse.

“It has cost £365,000, all raised from funders and the club.

“It has taken three years and we are all very proud of how it looks.

“The dressing rooms are absolutely fantastic and we can now offer modern and safe facilities to our 14 teams - including 180 children and adults.”

Officials are hoping a number of other well-known faces will attend the opening, including Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins.

The cutting of the ribbon at 11am will be followed by a veterans’ match featuring teams from Woodhall Spa and Horncastle.

There will also be a number of other attractions, including a bar and barbecue.

Mr Webb added: “The opening is open to everyone - not just club members.

“We’re hoping as many people as possible will come along and see the facilities we now have on offer.

“It’s been hard work but it has been well worth it.”

Mr Webb thanked the various funders including the Football Association, Sport England, WREN, and other bodies.

The clubhouse has been extended and totally refurbished with a new community ‘space’ which can be put to a variety of uses.

Club chairman Andy Avison said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for a village football club to raise such a substantial amount. It is money which will secure the club’s future for many years.”

Mr Avison was full of praise for the hard work of members behind the re-development.

*The club is based in Abbey lane, off Witham Road.