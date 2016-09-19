They’re all gold at The Elms

Former owners of the Old Stables tea room and coffee house in Horncastle have wasted no time in putting their new business firmly on the map.

They have transformed a property in the Wolds village of Hundleby into a luxurious guest house called ‘The Elms’.

Despite only being open for five months following an extensive renovation, they have been awarded 5* Gold with breakfast award by Visit England - the highest possible rating.

They are only the second guest house in Lincolnshire to receive the award - and the only one on the east coast! Co owner Jonathan Wilkinson-White said: “We’re delighted.”