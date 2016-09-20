Tank display at Thorpe Camp

For Lincolnshire Heritage Weekend Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre hosted an exhibition devoted to the invention and production of the first tanks in Lincoln.

The displays included two large scale working models which proved very popular with the visitors.

Pictured above is a sixth scale working model of one of the early tanks.

Thorpe Camp was one of 180 events taking place over the four-day event, which this year saw a record number of visitors enjoying the historic county’s heritage

Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.