Suspended prison sentence for man who stole £700 of clothing in Louth

A Cleethorpes man travelled to Louth four times in a month to target a store and steal designer clothing in order to pay off debts owed to drug dealers, a court has been told.

Darren Coultas, 34, of Arundel Place, admitted at Skegness Magistrates’ Court on September 6 to four charges of theft from Boyes in Louth, totalling almost £700 worth of clothes on July 11, 13, 27 and 30.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said Coultas was identified by a Humberside police officer from CCTV images.

The court heard he was also in breach of a conditional discharge imposed for possession of heroin in January, and that he had 48 previous shoplifting convictions.

Mitigating, Asad Aziz said that after he was arrested, Coultas was ‘candid, open and honest’ about what he had done.

He said Coultas owed a lot of money to drug dealers as he had been buying drugs on credit, and had been stealing the clothing to order to pay off these debts having been ‘put under pressure to commit these offences’.

The magistrates sentenced Coultas to a period of two months in prison, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £250 and costs and charges totalling £200.