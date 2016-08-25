Staff take to the catwalk at Horncastle care home

Tanglewood Care Home in Horncastle became a catwalk when a special fashion show was laid on for residents.

The event showcased the changing fashions through the ages – from the 40s,50s, 60s and 70s – as staff showed off the clothes in the specially decorated dining room.

Residents and families were treated to a special strawberry and scone afternoon tea, danced to music from the 40s they chose themselves and were provided with a tailor-made booklet explaining how fashion has changed through the decades.

There was even an old Morris Minor, in production from 1948 to 1971, on hand to help bring back memories of the period, as well as a traditional Nigerian outfit modelled by Registered Manager Remi Owolabi.

Staff sourced the clothes themselves, raiding wardrobes and scouring charity shops to put their outfits together.

It was the first time the home in Louth Road, which houses 53 residents, has staged a fashion show, but it was such a hit staff are already planning a repeat performance.

“The staff and the residents absolutely loved it,” said events co-ordinator Stephanie Townsend.

“We all had a great time showing off the clothes and having a dance.

“It was such a hit that we will definitely be staging a fashion show again.”