Slimmers in Horncastle pound the pavements in aid of charity

Members of a Horncastle slimming group laced up their trainers to get out and about to ‘pile on the pounds’ for charity.

They were all taking part in their own Slimming World Does Race for Life event, part of a national event across all Slimming World Groups.

Karen Hamilton who runs the Horncastle groups said her members thoroughly enjoyed taking part.

“It was a fantastic event,” she said.

“Everyone was so supportive of each other, just as they are whenever my group gets together.”

The fun event saw members walk from the town’s Stanhope Hall, along the Spa Trail and back again - a distance of 5 kilometres.

Before joining Slimming World, many of the slimmers did very little exercise.

But after getting support to become active, the Horncastle group all managed to complete the course with big smiles on their faces.

“I think the event showed people just how motivating being part of a Slimming World like ours can be,” added Karen.

“Many of my members wouldn’t have dreamed of even wearing a pair of trainers before they lost weight and now look at them.

“A huge well done to everyone who take part.

“The aim of the event was to raise awareness of how keeping a healthy weight can improve health, including reducing the risk of developing ten types of cancer, and we raised £285 for Cancer Research UK.”

Karen runs two groups in the town - at Stanhope Hall on Thursdays at 7.30pm, and at the Community Centre on Tuesdays at 10am.