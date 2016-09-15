Sausage-gate...PM’s sizzling link to Spa!

It started with a request by the Horncastle News - and a couple of pounds of award-winning Lincolnshire sausages!

Now, Prime Minister Theresa May get enough of the tasty food produced by a family butcher in Woodhall Spa.

Shortly before last year’s General Election, Mrs May - then the Home Secretary - visited Woodhall in support of Tory candidate Victoria Atkins.

Despite bad weather - and the concern of her bodyguards - Mrs May agreed to a request by the News for an impromptu walk-about in Station Road.

She soon spotted the award-winning sausages at the family owned R.J Hirst - and promptly bought some.

Within days, she’d proclaimed the sausages as the best she’d ever tasted.

Last Wednesday, Russell and Sadie Hirst travelled to the Houses of Parliament as guests of Ms Atkins.

They took a hamper packed with home-made produce which - once cleared by security staff - was whisked away to Number 10.

Russell and Sadie had a full tour of Parliament but did not meet Mrs May who was rather busy in PM’s Question Time.

However, their hamper did include a message to the PM, saying they hoped she enjoyed ‘the best produce Lincolnshire has to offer’.

Sadie said: “It was a fantastic day and gave us a unique and fascinating insight into the history and workings of the Houses of Parliament.

“We’d like to thank Victoria Atkins for arranging everything and she really is a big supporter of small family businesses like ourselves.

“ It was definitely a once in a lifetime experience and it is amazing to think it all started from two pounds of our own sausages.

“It’s an honour for a business like ours.”

So, what’s likely to have been on the menu at one of the most famous households in the land?

The hamper included Russell’s hand cured Lincolnshire bacon, prime Lincolnshire chime, Lincolnshire haslet and Sadie’s hand-raised Lincolnshire pork pie - along with her special handmade pork and red onion marmalade pie.

And, of course, there were another two pounds of those multi award-winning sausages!

The couple also included a copy of a magazine promoting all the wonderful food available and produced in the county.

Sadie added: “We just hope the PM enjoyed everything we included.”

There was even a surprise for Russell and Sadie who were accompanied on the trip to London by long-serving employee Sharon Sands.

Ms Atkins presented them with a special memento - a framed photograph of Mrs May buying sausages in their shop!