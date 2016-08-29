Royal Mail staff hitting national targets in Louth and Horncastle

Royal Mail staff in the LN postcode area - which includes Louth and Horncastle - are hitting national targets.

The Royal Mail’s Quality of Service report for the first quarter of the financial year 2016-2017 reveals it has beaten its regulatory First Class mail target in the LN postcode area.

The reports says 95.8 per cent of mail is delivered on time, according to independent research.

The First Class target is for 93 per cent of mail to arrive the next working day.

Nationally, the report reveals Royal Mail had met/beaten its regulatory First Class mail target, delivering 93.3 per cent the next working day.

It also exceeded its Second Class mail target of 98.5 per cent, delivering 99 per cent of this mail within three working days for the first three months of the financial year 2016-2017.

Rob Jenson, Operations Director, Royal Mail said: “Our postmen and women work extremely hard to deliver to some of the most demanding Quality of Service standards in the whole of Europe.

“We remain the only UK delivery company to publish our Quality of Service and we are proud to do so.

“We are more focused than ever on continuously improving and maintaining high standards of service for our customers.”

Royal Mail is the only UK mail delivery company required to publish Quality of Service performance against delivery targets every quarter and has the highest Quality of Service specification of any major European country.

Royal Mail’s Quality of Service is measured by TNS Global, an independent market research company.

The latest independent report on performance for the first quarter of the year was published today on Royal Mail’s website at:http://www.royalmailgroup.com/customers/quality-service/quality-service-reports.