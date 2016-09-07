Regal activities at Tattershall Castle

Visitors went in droves for the Knights and Princesses Day at Tattershall Castle.

Arriving in costume, wielding swords, wearing armour, tiaras and flowing gowns, the children thoroughly enjoyed the activities on offer and paused only for a picnic in the castle grounds.

Harry Chapman EMN-160409-212015001

The excited youngsters had the option of following a new trail around the property to win a quill pen and poster at the end, getting creative decorating shields, swords and crowns, or having their face painted with intricate designs.

There were also medieval games and the chance to dress up as a Lord or a Lady, as well as constructing their own fortress out of soft play shapes on the grassed Inner Ward.