Praise for Louth and Horncastle MP from Prime Minister Theresa May

Prime Minister Theresa May has given her backing to Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins’ inaugural Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair.

The event - designed to help unemployed people back into work - will be held at the Meridan Centre in Louth tomorrow (Friday).

During a statement in the House of Commons yesterday (Wednesday) on the G20 summit, the Prime Minister wished Ms Atkins success with the fair.

Ms Atkins had raised the importance of ensuring that small and medium sized businesses are at the heart of future international trade negotiations, including the successful local businesses attending the Job and Apprenticeships Fair.

The Prime Minister congratulated Ms Atkins on holding the fair and said: “I commend my honourable Friend for holding her jobs fair.

“I am sure that many opportunities will be offered by local businesses and that many people will be able to take up those opportunities and benefit from the jobs fair.”

Ms Atkins said: “I am very pleased that the Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair has the support of the Prime Minister.

“The Prime Minister wants to create an economy that works for everyone and I hope that the Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair will play a part in helping that happen locally.

“With these good wishes from the Prime Minister, the fair is off to a flying start!”

If you are looking for work, an apprenticeship or would like to develop your career, join Ms Atkins and more than 25 local employers at the Meridian Leisure Centre, Wood Lane, Louth, LN11 8RS between 9.30am and 3.30pm tomorrow.