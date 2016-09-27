Power cut? Don’t be left in the dark, call 105

When your electricity suddenly goes off for no reason, you can now report it and get more information by calling 105, no matter who your electricity provider is.

The service is free and can also be used for reporting damage to power lines and substations

Laura Edlington, emergency planning officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Many people don’t know who to contact during a power cut and wrongly call the electricity supplier they pay their bill to.

“105 has been set up to help people get through their local electricity network operator – the company responsible for the power network that delivers electricity to their door.”

The easy-to-remember number puts callers through to the people who will repair their local power network and restore their power.

The number can be used from most landlines and mobile phones.

People who are on the Priority Services Register should continue to call the number they have been provided.

For more information on the service go to www.powercut105.com.